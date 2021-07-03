What we must do in the silent mental ill health pandemic 

Depressed woman

Loss of touch with one’s spiritual life or moral compass are important causes of mental disturbance.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kivutha Kibwana

Governor, Makueni County

What you need to know:

  • Mental illness is a wide range of symptoms that affect mood, behaviour, thinking and a person’s perception of the world.
  • Social causes of mental illness include poverty, violence, conflicts, isolation, loneliness, bereavement, trauma and unemployment.

The subject of mental health is of paramount national concern. In 2011, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights estimated that up to 25 per cent of outpatients and 40 per cent of inpatients attending the country’s health facilities suffered from mental illness.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Kaltum Guyo: Restore all previous Safari Rally routes to boost tourism industry

  2. Makau Mutua: William Ruto, the fifth president

  3. Gitau Warigi: Novel doctrine to determine BBI appeal case

  4. Tom Mshindi: Cost-cutting and taxation will not revive economy

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Equality and environment: Lessons from Prof Maathai

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.