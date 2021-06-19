Third force needed to join 2022 succession chess game

Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga

Baringo Senator and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi reads a statement after President Uhuru Kenyatta met with political party leaders at State House, Nairobi, on February 25, 2021. The meeting was attended by Mr Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Mr Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Mr Raila Odinga (ODM), Mrs Charity Ngilu (Narc) and Mr Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya). 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Kivutha Kibwana

Governor, Makueni County

What you need to know:

  • Kenyans are beginning to be sceptical about the advantages to be derived from a state led by a coterie of tribal kingpins.
  • Mt Kenya region is restive due to the imminent departure of President Uhuru Kenyatta from office.

There is a raging battle between the “Handshake” group and the “Hustler” side for the soul of Kenya. A section of the Judiciary, faith sector, civil society and a few politicians form a third voice agitating for protection of the 2010 Constitution.

