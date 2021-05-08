We need to develop a truly Kenyan national philosophy

Kenyan flags

A hawker sells Kenyan flags in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Central Primary School grounds on December 12, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kivutha Kibwana

Governor, Makueni County

  • Jomo Kenyatta and Tom Mboya differentiated African socialism from classical socialism and communism.
  • President Daniel arap Moi coined the Nyayo philosophy of “peace, love and unity”.

Kenya is essentially a patchwork of ethnic groups that are yet to form one nation. Because Kenya’s political parties are aligned tribally or regionally, the political elite rides on this fact to strategically obstruct growth of national consciousness.

