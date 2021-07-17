Towards a credible, peaceful general election next year

Chairman Wafula

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula (center) with fellow commissioners Molu Boya (left) and Prof Abdi Guliye addressing the media on June 15, 2021 at the Bomas of Kenya during the launch of the commission's 2020-2024 strategic plan. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Kivutha Kibwana

Governor, Makueni County

What you need to know:

  • Is the Kenyan voter ready for the 2022 General Election? The simple answer is no.
  • We need continuous voter education by IEBC, civil society and, especially, the religious sector. 

Is Kenya ready for a free, fair and transparent general election as stipulated by Article 81 of the Constitution?

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makau Mutua: Next year could be 2017 redux

  2. Gitau Warigi: Rebrand Jubilee Party; it’s a losing joke

  3. Tom Mshindi: For a hungry continent, Africa does poorly on agriculture

  4. Peter Kagwanja: Facing Kiambaa - Why we must get our ablest and best into politics

  5. Scheaffer Okore: Putting care into Kenyan justice process

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.