Covid-19: Devolution conference to lock out unvaccinated delegates

CoG vice-chairman James Ongwae

CoG vice-chairman James Ongwae (right) during a media briefing on August 12, 2021. He said only vaccinated delegates will be allowed to attend the 7th Annual Devolution Conference in Makueni.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Council of Governors (CoG) has said that only delegates who have received the Covid-19 jab will be allowed to attend the Seventh Annual Devolution Conference which will be held in Makueni County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.