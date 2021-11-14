Governor bans tea in office

A governor has found a new way to prove to staff who really is the boss. The governor has banned all tea in the office complex as the county boss airs frustrations over recent woes with certain government agencies and challenging political circumstances. To make it worse, the governor is said to be pocketing the entire tea budget. Moreover, the county boss has also refused to approve per diem and allowances to county staff who recently worked for the success of a national celebration.

State officials clash over county seat

Tension is mounting between a CS and PS from one region in Mt Kenya over their political ambitions. Both are eyeing the same county seat and, to make matters worse, the PS appears more popular than the CS. Though they are both in different ministries, their campaigners clashed during an event in the county, forcing the aides to call their bosses to report each other. The CS then called the PS to reprimand him but the man hang up on the shocked CS. The fallout between the two is leaving tanga tanga adherents salivating on who between the two will join their camp first.

Lawyer in secret trip to deliver cows

A senior controversial lawyer, who has for some time now been romantically linked to a colleague, has made a move to make the relationship official in an invite-only traditional ceremony. The man, who is married, is said to have delivered more than 10 cows to his prospective in-laws in a low-key ceremony that was meant to avoid any publicity. Not even curious villagers were allowed into the home, with only a handful of relatives and friends invited. It is not clear if the learned friends will make their union public soon and what the fare of the man’s first wife is.

Senator warms up to Ruto’s party

A Nyanza senator who was eyeing the governor’s seat but who has since fallen out with his party honchos is now warming up to DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA). The DP’s allies were heard celebrating on Thursday in parliament about their new catch from Mr Odinga’s stronghold and have vowed to fund his campaigns so that he can vie as an independent. The senator has been on a warpath not only with the party but also his governor whom he campaigned for vigorously in the 2017 elections.

MP in hiding over campaign cash

A first term MP from the Coast region is a wanted man from his constituency over hand-outs he was given by DP Ruto to give to the youths. During his last tour of the region, the DP promised to give a certain amount of money during his public rallies but delivered less to the lawmaker.

The MP is now at a loss how he will explain the situation that to the youths and escape alive. The youths have insisted they will only take what the DP promised in public. The lawmaker was heard telling a colleague this week in Parliament that he has not been going to his constituency since then as the hungry and angry masses are waiting for him. He is now contemplating his position in UDA as he has never accompanied the DP in any other rally.

Politician lures firms with promises

A top politician is said to be raising lots of cash from companies that have been run out of business by legal and tax hurdles. The companies, some of which still have lots of money, have not only been promised a free hand if a certain formation rises to power, the would-be financiers have also been assured that their competitors will be weakened to give the financiers a head-start come 2023. But the same politician is also using divide-and-rule tactics to avoid giving his followers money, telling close aides he is saving the cash for 2022.