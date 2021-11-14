Governor bans tea in office

tea

A governor has banned serving tea in office.

By  Talk of the Town

A governor has found a new way to prove to staff who really is the boss. The governor has banned all tea in the office complex as the county boss airs frustrations over recent woes with certain government agencies and challenging political circumstances. To make it worse, the governor is said to be pocketing the entire tea budget. Moreover, the county boss has also refused to approve per diem and allowances to county staff who recently worked for the success of a national celebration.

