Where is ANC leader Mudavadi?

Where is ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi? The man has not been seen in public since last Sunday when he accompanied other OKA principals to Thika. He even missed Ford Kenya’s National Delegates Conference on Thursday. Instead, he was represented by Senator Cleophas Malala. On Saturday, as rumours of his well-being swirled, MPs and aides close to him declined to clear the air. Before the Monday OKA event in Thika, Mr Mudavadi had attended a rally in Kakamega on Friday last week and a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House on Saturday.

Randy senator lays low after threat

Things appear to be getting worse for a senator known for his “appetite” for ladies. He has been forced to go into hiding as his extra-marital affair with a parliamentary staff member threatens to tear his family apart. It is said that the man has made the staff member a permanent feature on his foreign travels. The woman’s husband is not amused. Three weeks ago, the husband bust into the senator’s office and curtly told the visibly shocked lawmaker: I will kill you. The man has not been seen in the precincts of Parliament since.

Lawmaker pushes wife’s hiring as judge

A lawyer and member of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee in one of the two houses of Parliament is the talk of town after it emerged that he used his position and connections to have his wife appointed a judge recently. It is being whispered that the new judge, who has never practised law, also got access to the interview questions way before her date with the hiring panel. She was also coached by the husband and other lawyers on how to tackle the interview questions. The end-game is to have a cabal of friendly judges in Nairobi for both commercial and political purposes.

Man warned to keep off Mombasa politics

Strategists of one of the presidential hopefuls appear to be overconfident if what we are hearing is anything to go by. The team of technocrats has acquired two command centres where they are plotting not only how to win, but how to “clean” the government once their man assumes power. A key task they have is to identify lucrative government departments that are crucial in implementing their political chief's campaign programmes, who is currently holding them and recommend those who will take over after next year’s elections.

***

Police fighting over new vehicles