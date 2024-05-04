Three people killed after matatu collides with trailer in Salgaa

Three people were on Saturday killed in a road crash after a matatu they were travelling in collided with a trailer in Salgaa near Nakuru Teachers College, in Nakuru County.

According to Nakuru County Commander Samuel Ndanyi, the 14-seater Farasi shuttle was ferrying passengers from Nakuru was headed towards Eldoret when it collided head-on with the trailer which was going in the opposite direction at about 4pm.

He said two people perished on the spot.

Nakuru Referral Hospital Superintendent James Waweru said the facility received 14 patients in critical condition.

“One patient died while receiving emergency treatment. Three others are being treated at the Intensive Care (ICU) while nine others received soft tissue injuries and are responding well to treatment,” said Dr Waweru.

The accident plus heavy rains caused heavy traffic snarl along the busy Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

However, the officers on the ground controlled the traffic.

Last month two people were killed in Salgaa in yet another accident while 14 others were injured after a matatu rammed into a stationary truck.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) latest record indicates that about 1,214 lives were lost in road accidents in the last three months.

Statistics conducted by the State Agency between January and April show that pedestrians account for the largest number of fatalities, followed by motorbikes, passengers, and drivers.