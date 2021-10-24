Why senior government official’s trip to Saudi Arabia was stopped

A senior government official was recently stopped from travelling to Saudia Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states.

By  Talk of the Town

A senior government official was recently stopped from travelling to Saudia Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states to address the complaints about poor working conditions for Kenyans. Our source says the top official was denied permission to travel after reports that his real mission was to launder money for the benefit of a politician who has declared interest to run for President in next year’s election.

