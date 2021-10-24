Why senior government official’s trip to Saudi Arabia was stopped

A senior government official was recently stopped from travelling to Saudia Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states to address the complaints about poor working conditions for Kenyans. Our source says the top official was denied permission to travel after reports that his real mission was to launder money for the benefit of a politician who has declared interest to run for President in next year’s election.

The senior official has reportedly been complaining to those close to him that he feels frustrated by “powerful forces” that do not want him to carry out his official duties.

Top honcho turns down hotel launch

A senior government official who has built a posh hotel in a central Kenya county is not a happy man after a top honcho turned down his invite to open the establishment this week.

The honcho’s handlers rightly argued that opening it would have sent the wrong message and ridiculed the fight against corruption but the official, who had lined up posh celebrations for the grand opening, was not amused. He was held grumbling how the honcho uses him to do dirty jobs but cannot step up for the official when needed.

Virtual courts nightmare for lawyers

The virtual courts are turning to be a nightmare for lawyers following an emerging trend of being removed while they are on their feet presenting. A top lawyer took to social media to narrate how she was kicked out thrice from court every time it was her turn to speak.

The culprits, it is turning out, could be fellow advocates and possibly court officers with hosting rights. The Deputy Registrar has taken up the matter for investigations but the lawyer who poured her heart out wants it made a disciplinary issue for advocates involved.

FKF agent seeks truce with Gor, AFC

A senior Football Kenya Federation official has been tasked to seek truce with the leadership of the two big and most successful clubs in the country, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, in the hope that good relations with the influential teams would slow down the legal challenges facing his boss and also change public perception about the federation.

With the government having allowed fans back to the stadiums, the federation officials fear that a bad relations with the two clubs could expose them to further humiliation by the fans of the two clubs.

One of the ways they are exploring to entice the clubs is to reconsider the July 31 FKF decision to fine the clubs Sh4 million and Sh6 million respectively after they boycotted the Mashemeji Derby. It remains to be seen if the plan will work.

Government drivers behaving badly

The lawlessness with which vehicles bearing government registration numbers in Nairobi operate has puzzled a regular Talk of Town source who was recently bullied off the road by one of the drivers.

The vehicles belonging to various ministries and state corporations appear to operate with impunity even in front of traffic police officers as though they are exempted from following the rules — leaving many unanswered questions for Inspector General of Police Hillay Mutyambai and the National Transport and Safety Authority.

First-time MP in trouble with party

A first-time MP from Nyanza is a troubled man. This is after the legislator, having learnt of a plot by top honchos in his party to wrestle the party ticket away from him in next year’s elections, embarked on a desperate mission to frustrate the plans, causing chaos and violence.

The MP, who has since been summoned by the police over a recent scuffle involving him and some of his rival’s supporters, is said to be so disturbed by the latest developments, a matter said to have been worsened by talk among the electorates that the MP has failed to spur growth or any meaningful development in the constituency.