UDA MPs explain DP Gachagua's whereabouts

National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro and Kesses MP Julius Ruto have dismissed speculations about Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's absence from key State events hosted by President William Ruto, including hosting Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni who was on a State visit.

Mr Osoro urged Kenyans to disregard rumours and allegations of a rift in the ruling party being peddled by some leaders.

The South Mugirango MP noted that the DP should also have some time to rest from a busy work schedule.

"The Deputy President can also have some time to rest and relax. I hear he will be in Nyeri tomorrow so we can wait for him to speak for himself," said Mr Osoro.

The MP was speaking among others during the 30th memorial service for Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's mother Emily Sakaja at her Kambi Miwa home in Kitale, Trans Nzoia on Saturday.

Mr Osoro, who was accompanied by other Kenya Kwanza MPs, urged political leaders and the media to shun blackmail and cheap political narratives.

"We must not use cheap political games and propaganda to survive in the political scene, this should not be the case in Kenya today," said Mr Osoro.

Mr Osoro assured Kenyans that there was no division among the country's top leaders.

Kesses MP Julius Ruto expressed confidence that the government was intact and warned Kenyans against listening to propaganda.

"We are not here to talk about personalities, we are here to talk about development because we have a clear mandate as Kenya Kwanza to deliver on our promise to Kenyans," Ruto said.

The MP noted that the government under President William Ruto is united and focused on delivering services to Kenyans.

"Let us avoid this cheap politics so that we can be relevant. This government is united and we are very clear on the agenda of our Kenya Kwanza government," said the Kesses MP.

He warned that people should not read mischief and create the idea of a divided government.