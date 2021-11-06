Government has failed to adequately respond to disasters, says report

Samburu drought

A herdsboy walks on a dry dam at Lerata in Samburu East. Samburu is had hit by drought but the county has stocked for distribution maize flour that was blacklisted for toxicity. 

By  Silas Apollo

The government has consistently failed to adequately respond to disasters such as droughts despite investing billions of shillings over the past four years, leading to loss of lives and even livelihood for communities, a new report shows.

