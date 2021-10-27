Families risk starvation as state ramps up relief food distribution

Sorting beans

Adome Ewoi sorts out beans she collected by the road to prepare supper as Eremon Ngiminae looks on, in Kode kode village, Turkana County, on September 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Despite occupying 13 per cent of Kenya’s land mass, Turkana is a dry county, with poverty levels of 79.4 per cent.
  • An estimated 10,000 children in Turkana county are malnourished, while more than 6,000 mothers face acute underfeeding.

Chepochepos Kalale weakly clutches her six-month-old baby as she gulps a cup of murky water fetched from a river, three kilometres from her home.

