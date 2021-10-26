Kwale rights lobbies raise money for families affected by drought

Ganze residents trek long distances in search of water, now scarce following prolonged drought in the region. The Kwale County government has set aside Sh90 million to fight the effects of the drought. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Human rights organisations in Kwale County have started a campaign to help raise money for residents of Lungalunga and Kinango sub-counties affected by drought and famine.

