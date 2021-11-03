Relief for Tana River residents as government delivers food

Tana River County Commissioner Mbogai Rioba apportions relief food to residents in Kalkacha Village, Tana River County.

Photo credit: Stephen Oduor I Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

Residents of drought-stricken Tana River County are relieved after the government supplied relief food to them.

