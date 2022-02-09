house crow

A house crow.

Good heavens! The invasive house crow is spreading wings inland

By  Rupi Mangat

When Francis Cherutich, a keen birder in Baringo, heard a bird cawing early last month, he could not believe his ears. He looked up… and there was the bird, a house crow perched on a tree in Marigat, 18km from the internationally acclaimed lakes of Bogoria and Baringo. He captured the unwanted guest on camera. The date: January 3.

