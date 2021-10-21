Mombasa County seeks partners to eradicate Indian house crow

Indian house crows in Mombasa on April 24, 2019. The birds are wreaking havoc as they invade homes and hotels in search of food. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

The Indian house crow, considered an invasive pest by scientists, has been wreaking havoc at beach hotels in Mombasa for years, “disturbing” holidaymakers and stealing their food.

