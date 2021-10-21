Kenya Power Company employees
Kevin Odit

Hotel sues Kenya Power after Sh30,000 monthly bill rises to Sh2.6 million 

By  Philip Muyanga

What you need to know:

  • Hotel seeking a declaration that Kenya Power’s action illegal and violates its rights under the Constitution.
  • The Dhow House Ltd further says that Kenya Power, through its agents, are coercing it to accept the disputed bill.

A company that runs a hotel, bar and restaurant business has sued Kenya Power over an increase in its monthly electricity bill from an average of Sh30,000 to Sh2.6 million.

