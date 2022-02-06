Goldenberg man who swindled NSSF and how the law caught up with him

The late William Murungu

The late William Murungu, who started Discount Securities  — which bought shares for NSSF — when he was part of the Nyayo-era axis of sleaze, bad manners and heist.

By  John Kamau

When Joseph Mabiria was appointed as the National Social Security Fund’s investment manager in 2007, he noticed something strange in that house of incessant scandals. Not all shares bought for NSSF by Discount Securities at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), during the tenure of the now-jailed Francis Zuriels Moturi, had certificates.

