Kamlesh Pattni
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ex-CBK bureaucrat claims Pattni swindled taxpayers as regulator watched

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Michael Wanjihia Onesmus, the man who was accused of signing off billions of shillings to controversial businessman Kamlesh Pattni, has claimed that the Central Bank of Kenya played along in the theft of Sh19.3 billion from taxpayers to cover up questionable loans it had issued to four struggling lenders.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Protect women and children, Raila tells police

  2. PRIME 350,000 teachers eye 9,000 vacancies

  3. PRIME Why Uhuru faces a big dilemma

  4. PRIME Caroline Kangogo: The unanswered questions

  5. PRIME Pattni swindled taxpayers as CBK watched, court told

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.