Women referees who blew the equality whistle at Afcon 2023

The whistle blows, not just for the start of a game, but for a new era.

At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament (Afcon) in Cote d’Ivoire, a historic stride was taken as a significant number of female referees shattered the glass ceiling, officiating men's matches for the first time in the tournament's history.

It is evident that the 34th edition of Afcon was not just a spectacle of thrilling football matches, unexpected results and dramatic turnarounds but also a landmark moment for gender equality in the sport.

The tournament (January 13 to February 11) witnessed a monumental rise in female representation, with more women officiating men’s matches than they did in the previous edition.

From four groundbreaking pioneers in the 2021 Afcon in Cameroon to a powerful six in 2023, these skilled referees shattered glass ceilings and wrote themselves into Afcon’s history.

This was not just a numerical increase; it was a bold statement about equality and opportunity in the beautiful game as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president, Dr Patrice Motsepe, made it clear that women in football are a “top priority” for the confederation.

Whistles blowing for change

“At Caf, we have dedicated significant human and financial resources to develop and improve the quality of our female players, coaches, referees, administrators and other football stakeholders,” said Dr Motsepe in a 2023 Caf report that outlines the progress of women’s football in Africa.

In line with the Caf 2021–25 Action Plan, Dr Motsepe added they “have developed several programmes for women referees, coaches and administrators in collaboration with our zonal unions and our 54 Caf member associations.

“Female referees are working in both women’s and men’s matches, with 39 member associations reporting a total of 325 female referees who have been assigned to at least one men’s match.”

At the 2023 Afcon, there was continued progress as two of the six female referees formed part of the selected match officials who officiated the final between host nation Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

It was the first time ever in the tournament’s history that two women took charge of the final match, shattering another barrier in the beautiful game.

The exciting final, won 2-1 by Cote d’Ivoire, was played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11.

Diana Chicotesha of Zambia, a trailblazer in her own right, served as the second assistant referee. Joining her was Morocco's Bouchra Karboubi, making history as the first-ever female fourth official in an Afcon final.

Chikotesha is the first-ever Zambian woman to break into the prestigious men's Afcon as a referee. And not only was she shattering glass ceilings, she is also a seasoned pro, having already proved her skills on the global stage at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

In 2022, she also took charge of the Caf Women’s Champions League, Fifa Women’s Under-20 Championships World Cup and Africa Women’s Nations Cup.

On the other hand, Karboubi is the only female listed as a centre referee at the 2023 Afcon. She became the first Arab referee to officiate at the Women’s World Cup last year, and Karboubi, who is a police inspector, is also the first female referee to officiate the final match of Morocco’s Throne Cup.

Other history-makers in Abidjan

It had taken Caf 65 years to appoint a female referee, as in 2021, history was made when Rwandan Salima Mukansanga became the first-ever woman to take centre stage at Afcon, officiating the Zimbabwe vs Guinea match in Cameroon.

Mukansanga, a qualified nurse, was also part of the six female match officials at the 2023 Afcon, making back-to-back appearances at Africa’s showpiece. This time around, she was mostly serving as a video assistant referee (VAR).

Beyond breaking barriers at Afcon, Mukansanga is a seasoned referee with a global stage presence. Her whistle has blown at the Olympics, the Fifa Women's World Cup, the Africa Women Cup of Nations, and even the Caf Women's Champions League.

Not to mention, she was among the pioneering women referees to grace the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. On the list was South Africa's Akhona Makalima.

The latter’s whistle has commanded respect in South Africa’s top-tier, the PSL. Her expertise transcended borders, leading her to officiate in the 2022 Women's World Cup and now the 2023 Afcon, where she has been taking on a crucial role as a VAR official.

“I always tell women that I meet to ‘bulldoze’ their industry because women are destined for greatness, and I stand by it; full force,” Makalima said.

Some of her top international assignments include the Caf Champions League, Cosafa Cup and the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Alongside Makalima and Mukansanga was Rivet Maria Pakuita Cinquela from Mauritius in the VAR room. Cinquela has been operating in the VAR room in the Caf Champions League. She also served as the fourth official at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and VAR at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The last name on the list was Carine Atezambong of Cameroon, who participated in combat sports such as Karate and Judo while at university. The Cameroonian worked as an assistant referee at the 2023 Afcon.