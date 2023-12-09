NOC-K leads the way in gender equity at top level of governance

One of the most important issues in governance is representation in decision making platforms.

Gender equality is a big issue in sports, with many global institutions having various interventions on gender mainstreaming, particularly promoting more women participation.

These efforts are to shift the attention on getting everyone represented where decisions are made. Representation at decision making areas has a direct relationship with projects priorities and allocation of resources.

In a very radical move and a first by a sports body, the National Olympic Committee (NOC-K) will have a mandatory one third representation at the highest decision-making body – the Annual General Assembly this week.

Each affiliate Federation will have opportunity to send one lady in addition to the mandatory two delegates. This will mark a significant shift towards gender inclusivity and equity and a testament to NOC-K’s commitment to fostering a more diverse and inclusive sports community.

Through the Commonwealth programs Kenya has championed gender equity across various programs.

The Commonwealth Sport Women’s Leadership Programme has been instrumental in empowering women, with a grant for personal development and carrying out a gender equality programme of their choice.

We have benefited from this programme every year since 2022. Moreover, NOC-K’s dedication to female empowerment extends beyond leadership programs to training safeguarding officers.

For the athletes, NOC-K is supporting with scholarships the National Hockey Team, the National 7s Women’s Rugby Team, and the 3X3 Basketball team, the latter securing victory at the recent African Cup in Cairo. This victory earned them a spot in the Universality Olympic Qualifying Tournament in May 2024, with eyes set on the Paris Games.

The “Step-up Series,” a monthly initiative focusing on financial literacy and digital skills, has provided a platform for women to learn, share experiences, and celebrate the achievements of women in sports.

As part of NOC-K’s ongoing efforts, a Gender Baseline Survey funded by Olympic Solidarity is nearing completion. This survey aims to assess the current state of women’s participation in sports and sports management, providing valuable insights for future initiatives.

Other initiatives are around achieving gender parity at Games Management. This has also been identified as a pressing need by the IOC in their review of NOC-K this year.

We are taking deliberate action in this area, first by encouraging women leaders to put themselves up for positions in the various Games NOC-K has been organising which has received good feedback and take up of the roles available.

For Paris 2024, the appointed CEO is a lady, overseeing the planning, implementation, coordination, and management of all aspects of the Kenya team mission for the Olympics.

Historically men have been in the leadership of sports bodies. It is therefore only natural that it will be men who will now champion inclusivity of women in leadership roles to lift them up to a level where they can compete for the elective positions on equal terms.