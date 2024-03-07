Yes, women's games can attract just as much interest as men's contests

What do Catherine Ndereba, Tegla Loroupe and Dorcas Ndasaba have in common? They are among the women who kicked open the doors of success for Kenyan women in sports by excelling in this male dominated industry, at a time when it was not yet fashionable for women to go against the grain.

In this patriarchal society, they kept their heads down and ignored the stereotypes that surround women in sport, and went ahead to bring Kenya much fame and success. Unfortunately, many of the obstacles that stood in their way to success persist to this day.

Today is International Women’s Day, a time to celebrate the women in our lives. But, it is also a good time to look back at how far we have come, and take stock of what remains to be done in the fight for gender equality in sport.

Many tweets, emails, messages and Facebook posts will be shared today in recognition of women all over the world, and personally I wish all women in sport a happy women’s day. But, because I am both a woman, and a woman in sport, I know that this might not be the happiest day, especially when you think of the discrimination and pay disparities that exist even now, in the realm of women sport.

The infrastructure accessible to women athletes is still appalling, and women footballers suffer the most in this regard. Kenyan women’s premier league matches are played in grassless, unsightly pitches, which leaves the footballers with two options: be cautious and display only half your talent and prowess, or go all out and risk picking a career-ending injury.

A perfect women’s day gift would require federations, government and other stakeholders to improve the infrastructure, training pitches, accommodation, transport when travelling, as well as outfits and footwear that Kenyan women athletes have to use, to improve the level of competition and achieve equality.

Another match that is yet to be won is on moving competitions, games and tournaments involving women from the courts and pitches, and onto the screens. What a happy Women’s Day it would be if we would achieve greater visibility for women's sports.

Airing more matches, competitions and tournaments involving women can inspire higher attendance and encourage future generations to take up sports. They tried this last year in the Women's Super League (WSL) and clubs such as Arsenal Women shockingly outnumbered the attendance of men's teams. This is proof that with enough investment and dedication, women’s games can attract just as much attention and interest as contests involving men.

Sexism in women's sports is a persistent problem that hinders the progress and equality of women athletes. Sexist comments and unjustified criticism of women athletes' performances persist, which devalues their achievements and talents and propagates harmful prejudice and gender stereotypes.

Less sexism and no sexual harassment, therefore, is the other way to guarantee a truly happy Women’s Day for Kenyan women athletes. Cases of women having to ‘know’ a coach or administrator to get call-ups to the national team should be a thing of the past.