Woman rep launches GBV rescue services for survivors

The fight against female genital mutilation (FGM) has received a major boost in Tharaka Nithi County following the launch of the Susan Mwindu Rescue Services initiative by Woman Representative Susan Ngugi Mwindu.

During the launch in Kithangani village, Mariani ward, yesterday, Ms Mwindu said the services will also benefit survivors of other forms of gender-based violence, including defilement and intimate partner violence.

The legislator said the vehicle dedicated for the rescue services will also be ferrying to the hospital those who are seriously sick but cannot afford to hire a vehicle or ambulance.

"This vehicle will be always on standby to rescue any girl who has either been subjected to FGM or who needs to be taken to a safe place to avoid the vice or those in danger of any form of gender-based violence,” said Ms Mwindu.

She noted the need for a combined effort to fight FGM, which impedes the empowerment of the girl-child.

22 hotspot counties

Tharaka Nithi is among 22 devolved units that are hotspots for FGM. The harmful cultural practice is done secretly. However, efforts by the government and non-governmental organisations to end the illegal practice are lowly bearing fruit.

Ms Mwindu emphasised the need to take good care of persons living with disability (PWDs) through necessary services such as healthcare support and education, warning against treating them as lesser human beings in society.

Also read: Safe houses the missing link for SGBV survivors

She said besides the rescue services under her initiative, the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) kitty will be used to empower the marginalised people, including offering bursaries to learners and business funds to women, youths and (PWDs).

She also commissioned a house she had built for 80-year-old widow Severina Cianthiiri, who lost all her belongings in an inferno two months ago.

"As a woman representative, I have a responsibility to take care of the less fortunate and I am determined to serve them with a lot of dedication and transparency," she said.