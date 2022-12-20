FGM fight gains momentum as 'cutters' quit

Igambang’ombe Deputy County Commissioner Julius Too says most female circumcisers in the region have quit the illegal tradition and reformed.

Speaking to journalists in Kajuki yesterday, the officer said some have denounced the harmful practice, indicating a working strategy in fighting the tradition. He urged those still perpetrating female genital mutilation (FGM) to follow suit.

Mr Too warned of serious legal action against anyone found perpetrating FGM. “Most of the female circumcisers have downed their tools of the trade and now support the fight against FGM.”

On high alert

He said that during the long festive season, the administration will be vigilant to ensure no girl faces the ‘cut’. He said government and nongovernmental officials have been holding public meetings advocating the end of FGM and they do not expect a single case this festive season.

Also read: War on FGM intensified during the long festive holiday

“We have spoken to parents and we don’t expect any of them to expose their daughter to the illegal cut.”

Tharaka Nithi is among 22 hotspot counties. Girls as young as 10 and married women are circumcised because of pressure from peers and society.

To avoid suspicion by neighbours and administrators, girls visit their relatives living in other villages where they are ‘cut’ and go back home after healing.