Why Ruto’s commitment gives impetus to FGM fight

For the last few months, there has been anxiety among gender activists over the new government’s commitment to the elimination of female genital mutilation (FGM).

Those championing the fight against FGM have been calling on President William Ruto and his government to continue his predecessor's agenda against the retrogressive cultural practice.

Last month, a section of anti-FGM crusaders, speaking during a cross-border sensitisation programme organised at a Tanzania hotel, noted that failure by the government to sustain the fight would curtail progress.

The meeting brought together anti-FGM crusaders from Kenya and Tanzania to brainstorm on the way forward. There has been a sustained campaign since 2019 after retired President Uhuru committed to eradicating the retrogressive practice in Kenya by the end of this year. The deadline cannot be met.

Anti-FGM crusaders and millions of girls at risk now have a reason to smile after President Ruto recently reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza government’s commitment to eradicating GM by the end of his tenure. They termed it as a step in the right direction and are optimistic that it will give new impetus to the ongoing national campaign.

“FGM should not be a conversation we are having in Kenya in the 21st Century. I want to assure support from my administration in the elimination of FGM as it is retrogressive and a danger to the health of our girls,” he said.

He was speaking during the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya Annual Report 2021/22 in Nairobi. Chief Justice Martha Koome challenged Kenyans to intensify the fight against FGM and early marriages. She said government policies and laws should have a gender lens in relation to the data used, gender matrix analysis and participation of women and girls in policymaking.

CS commends move

Gender and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa commended the President for his commitment. In a statement to mark International Human rights Day, which coincided with the end the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), she said the government will eliminate FGM and all forms of GBV, including child marriages, by 2030.

“As a government, alongside other institutions at all levels, it is our fundamental duty to ensure the safety, rights and freedom of women and girls who are largely affected by GBV,” she said.

Ms Jumwa said culture should not be used to perpetuate harmful practices. She further committed to the Generation Equality Forum where Kenya last year proclaimed 12 commitments on advancing gender equality and eliminating all forms of GBV by 2026.

She, however, stressed the need for the private sector, civil society, MPs and development partners to work together towards the realisation of a gender-equal society. “We shall ultimately contribute to getting to gender quality, zero cases of GBV and FGM through enhanced multi-sectorial coordination and implementation of various programmes,” she said.

Kenya Kwanza in its manifesto committed to increasing funding for the Anti-FGM Board and fully implementing the anti-FGM law. It further committed to increasing personnel at gender desks at police stations

The FGM Act, 2011, established the board, which is tasked with designing, supervising, and coordinating public awareness of FGM effects, among other roles.