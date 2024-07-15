Why women suffer in silence as violence against them rises

Violence against women remains a critical issue in our society, significantly hindering their physical development and mental well-being. According to the 2023 Demographic and Health Survey in Kenya, over 11 million women, or approximately 20 percent of the population, have experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of their intimate partners. In the past year alone, 2.8 million women have reported such violence.

In Kenya, 41 per cent of married women have encountered physical assault, compared to 20 per cent of unmarried women. The report highlights that a significant number of these incidents are perpetrated by husbands or close relatives.

Gender-based violence encompasses various forms of abuse, including physical, mental, sexual, and economic, with intimate partner violence being the most prevalent. Unfortunately, it is common for women to face sexual or physical violence from an intimate partner at some point in their lives.

Girls in Kenya confront numerous challenges, including poverty, limited educational opportunities, and cultural norms that reinforce gender inequity. These issues have profound and extensive impacts on the physical, emotional, and psychological well-being of girls in Kenya.

Female victims of violence rarely disclose their experiences for several reasons. First, women often bear a disproportionate burden of family honour, which instils fear and discourages them from reporting abuse, even to their closest relatives. Second, many women lack the support networks necessary to confess and seek help. Third, and most importantly, government support mechanisms and legal frameworks for battered women are widely unknown. Some women, with knowledge and support groups, do report assaults to the authorities.

Several Kenyan non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are raising awareness among women to combat this abuse, yet the issue persists. Many women suffer mistreatment and intoxication at the hands of their husbands daily, with visible burns, slaps, and other physical abuse marking their bodies. While kind neighbours sometimes shield women from their husbands' abuse and encourage them to call the police, many women do not. The controlling behaviour of partners often denies women a safe space to communicate and seek advice.

Social workers are committed to enhancing the health of women and children in this region. The government has implemented several laws aimed at safeguarding women from gender-based violence, empowering women to report instances of violence they encounter.

Additionally, NGOs are working diligently to educate women about gender discrimination and violence. These efforts have begun to yield results, with women in the settlement now finding the courage to speak out against violence and seek assistance from the police.

Family honour

Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive strategy. We must question and reimagine the prevailing cultural norms that assign women the responsibility of upholding family honour. Ensuring that all women have access to the assistance they need will necessitate stepping up efforts to raise awareness of government services and support organizations. Creating a world where all women are competent, equal, and free from violence requires a concerted effort from the entire community.

Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Brampton Canada