Inside gender policies that are transforming counties

Fatuma Nyerere's eyes light up as she recounts the changes she's witnessed in Kisumu County over the past few years. As a human rights defender in Kaloleni estate, she's seen first-hand the impact of the county's new gender policies on the lives of women and girls.

"The sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) policy has been a godsend," Fatuma says, her voice brimming with enthusiasm.

"Survivors are finally accessing justice. Our success rate in these cases has soared to 75 per cent, thanks to the policy's advocacy and awareness campaigns."

Fatuma's story is just one thread in a larger tapestry of change. From the shores of Lake Victoria to the plains of Kajiado, from the highlands of Nyeri to the beaches of Homa Bay, a quiet revolution is unfolding. County governments are taking bold steps to address gender disparities and protect their most vulnerable citizens.

Seven counties - Makueni, Kajiado, Meru, Migori, Kisumu, Isiolo, and most recently, Nyeri - have emerged as pioneers, adopting comprehensive gender policies tailored to their unique challenges. This shift towards gender-inclusive governance is gaining momentum, driven by a growing recognition that gender equality is not just a matter of fairness, but a cornerstone of development.

As Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said during the launch of his county's policy, "We're creating a more equitable society, ensuring equal access to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and political participation."

Each county's approach is as diverse as Kenya itself. In Kajiado, the focus is on eradicating female genital mutilation (FGM), a deeply entrenched practice that has long cast a shadow over the region.

Beatrice Sontai, an FGM survivor turned activist from Kiserian, has witnessed the impact of Kajiado's anti-FGM policy first-hand.

"Since 2019, we've seen robust campaigns led by the county and its partners," she explains. "The drop in FGM cases has been significant."

The policy's strength lies in its community-centred approach. By fostering dialogues and interventions that engage every community member, Kajiado is slowly but surely turning the tide against this harmful practice.

Jeremiah Kipainoi, another anti-FGM activist working across Kajiado and Narok, emphasises the critical role of political will and resources.

"Political goodwill is the backbone of our fight against FGM," he asserts. "But it must be coupled with adequate budgetary allocation. Only then can our campaigns truly achieve their intended purpose."

Kisumu County, on the other hand, is taking a comprehensive approach to gender equality. Their focus spans a broad spectrum: from combating sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) to promoting women's empowerment and mainstreaming gender across all sectors.

In 2019, the county became the second in Kenya to launch an SGBV policy, marking a significant milestone in the fight for gender equality. Beatrice Odongo, the County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Gender, Culture and Tourism, explains the policy's far-reaching impact:

"We're not just tackling violence; we're reshaping our society," Beatrice says. "This policy creates robust support mechanisms for survivors while ensuring that SGBV laws are stringently enforced at the grassroots level."

The results have been transformative. SGBV steering committees and technical working groups now provide strategic direction, implementing laws and mobilizing resources for protection, prevention, and response initiatives.

But Kisumu's gender revolution extends beyond addressing violence. The county's Gender Mainstreaming Policy has opened doors for women in public service. In a recent hiring of revenue officers, nearly a third of the 375 positions went to women - a marked improvement from previous years.

Beatrice's pride is palpable as she outlines the progress: "Gender inclusion is becoming our norm. Four out of our ten county executive members are women now. We've also established a gender mainstreaming committee with representatives from every department."

Physical violence

These initiatives couldn't be timelier. The 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey paints a sobering picture of the challenges women in Kisumu face. Eleven percent of women aged 15-49 years reported experiencing sexual violence, with seven percent suffering such abuse in the past year alone. Even more alarming, over a third of women in this age group have experienced physical violence since turning 15, with a quarter facing it in the last year.

In the heart of central Kenya, Nyeri County is also charting a new course with its recently launched gender policy. This comprehensive initiative tackles a spectrum of issues, from SGBV to women's political representation.

Esther Ndung'u, the CEC member for gender and social services, doesn't shy away from the challenges.

"We're still grappling with SGBV incidents that hinder our development," she admits. "But our policy takes a systemic approach, addressing the root causes and enabling factors of gender-based violence."

The county's strategy is multifaceted. They've trained 40 GBV community champions and established a technical working group that brings together national and county stakeholders. The group meets quarterly to strategize on eradicating GBV.

"We're not just treating symptoms," Esther explains. "We're introducing behavioural and attitude change programs to eliminate harmful cultural practices at their source."

Nyeri's policy also aims to break the glass ceiling in politics. While progress has been made in appointive positions - three out of ten cabinet members and four out of 13 chief officers are women - elective positions lag behind. The 2022 General Election saw only three women win county assembly seats through the ballot, with ten more nominated by the majority party.

To address this disparity, the policy seeks to strengthen affirmative action programs. As stated in the Gender and Development Policy 2021-2025, "We're ensuring equality and women's empowerment across social, economic, political, and cultural spheres."

Further in Nyanza, Homa Bay County launched its SGBV policy in March with an ambitious goal: to halve SGBV cases within five years.

Dolphin Ochere, the County Gender Chief Officer, has already seen its impact.

"This policy is a powerful educational tool," Dolphin says. "It's enlightening our residents, especially women and girls, about their rights and the steps to take when vulnerable community members are at risk."

Surprisingly, the policy's reach has extended beyond its initial target. "We're seeing men open up about domestic abuse they face," Dolphin reveals, shedding light on an often-overlooked aspect of the issue.

The county is taking innovative steps to ensure the policy's accessibility. Gender issues are now a staple in community engagement meetings, and there are plans to translate the policy into Swahili, Braille, and Olusuba, a language spoken by the Abasuba community on Lake Victoria's islands.

However, the path to gender equality is not without obstacles. Many counties, including Homa Bay, face financial constraints in implementing and disseminating these policies. The planned translations and wider distribution of the policy document remain hindered by funding challenges.

Some stakeholders argue for even stronger measures. Julius Omuga, Homa Bay County Education Network Coordinator, suggests elevating the policy to an Act, giving it more legal weight. "The current policy provides guidelines, but an Act would have real teeth," he argues.

Basra Hassan, a program officer with the Community Aid Transformation Alliance Group, agrees on the need for strengthening the policy. However, she acknowledges the financial hurdles that could impede such efforts.

Despite the hurdles, the transformative impact of these gender policies is undeniable. Across the country, they are fostering safer, more equitable communities where women and girls can flourish.

Take Kajiado, for instance where the anti-FGM policy transcends mere law enforcement. It's a catalyst for changing deeply rooted cultural perceptions. By engaging community leaders, educators, and families, the county is not just banning a practice – it's shifting attitudes and promoting alternative rites of passage for girls.

Gender equality

In Kisumu and Nyeri, the approach to SGBV is equally nuanced. Rather than relying solely on punitive measures, their policies emphasise prevention through education and awareness-raising.

The ripple effects of these policies extend far beyond their immediate focus. By promoting gender equality and women's empowerment, they're contributing to broader development goals. Research consistently shows that when women have equal access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, entire communities thrive.