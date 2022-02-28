Isiolo becomes the fifth county to unveil gender policy

Isiolo County Governor Mohamed Kuti. He says the policy will promote realization of two-third gender rule.

By  Waweru Wairimu

What you need to know:

  • Isiolo County government has unveiled gender policy 2021/2025.
  • The policy provides a legal framework to fast-track initiatives that seek to promote gender inclusion and equality.
  • Governor Mohamed Kuti says the policy will ensure a just society where all live free of discrimination.

Isiolo County government has unveiled a gender policy for promoting equality and addressing gender imbalances.

