Isiolo becomes the fifth county to unveil gender policy

Isiolo County government has unveiled a gender policy for promoting equality and addressing gender imbalances.

The gender policy 2021/2025 that would push the realisation of sustainable development in the region, was drafted by Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (Creaw) and Kenya Women Parliamentary Organisation (Kewopa).

Like other pastoralist counties, gender inequality, marginalization and discrimination, especially against women, remains a thorn in the flesh in Isiolo due to cultural beliefs and traditions.

Besides offering guidelines for gender-responsive planning and budgeting, the policy provides a legal framework to fast-track initiatives that seek to promote gender inclusion and equality.

Governor Mohamed Kuti said the policy will promote realization of two-third gender rule by offering equal empowerment opportunities for women, youth and girls, and strengthening already existing institutional structures aimed at eliminating all forms of violence.

“The policy will ensure a just society where all live free of discrimination, violence and marginalization and enjoy equal rights and opportunities for sustainable development,” Dr Kuti said in a speech read on his behalf by county secretary Dr Ahmed Galgalo.

The policy, the governor said, will apply to all county government departments, sectors and boards. He exuded confidence that this will align his administration’s interventions with aspirations of women, men, boys and girls.

Creaw Executive Director Wangechi Wachira, asked the county government to ensure gender parity, especially in recruitment and appointments.

She also appealed for establishment of a safe centre for gender-based violence (GBV) victims in the region to rid them of the struggle of traveling to as far as Nairobi County.

“There is need to have a rehabilitation and safe centre for drug addicts and GBV victims in the region,” Ms Wachira said.

Mercy Mwangi of Kewopa stressed on the need for the county government and partners to set aside enough funds to support women and girls.

She said the policy will ensure women’s full and effective participation in leadership at all levels and appealed to Kenyans to support female candidates seeking elective seats in the August elections.

“There is need for equal access to opportunities and resources for women empowerment,” she said.

Several development partners and civil societies committed to support implementation of the policy for better results.

Merti Integrated Development Programme (MID-P) Program officer Ibrahim Kabelo, said that as lobbies, they will follow up on the policy’s implementation and projects being undertaken by the government aimed at empowering men, women, boys and girls.

“We will ensure all the legislations passed by the Isiolo County Assembly are fully implemented,” Mr Kabelo said.

Thomas Musyoki of USAID’s Nawiri, said they will ensure their interventions are gender inclusive to support women and girls.

Isiolo becomes the fifth county to come up with a gender policy in Kenya after Makueni, Kisumu, Meru and Migori.