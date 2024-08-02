Why we need more women in leadership

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” These powerful words by the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg encapsulate the essence of why women’s leadership is crucial for a progressive society. Yet, as we stand in 2024, the reality falls far short of this ideal. The landscape of power and decision-making remains stubbornly imbalanced.

Out of 195 countries globally, only 27 have women are serving as heads of state or government. This stark statistic underscores the vast disparity in gender representation at the highest levels of power. While there’s progress, the pace is frustratingly slow. At the current rate, it will take another 130 years to achieve gender equality in top leadership positions.

The challenges women face in ascending to leadership positions are multifaceted and deeply ingrained. From cultural biases and stereotypes, to practical obstacles like the lack of adequate childcare support, women often find themselves navigating a labyrinth rather than a straightforward career ladder.

The ‘motherhood penalty’ continues to be a significant barrier, with women often forced to choose between career advancement and family responsibilities. This is compounded by what I term the ‘menstrual penalty’ and the ‘menopause penalty’ – the often unspoken but real impacts of women’s biological realities on their professional lives. Corporate organisations and governments must recognise these unique challenges and implement policies that level the playing field.

Statistics

Data paints a sobering picture; women represent just 23.3 per cent of Cabinet members heading ministries globally. Only 15 countries have achieved 50 per cent or more women in these positions. These numbers reveal a chasm that needs urgent bridging. Kenya’s situation reflects this global challenge - on the political front, President William Ruto’s recent Cabinet reshuffle, resulting in only six women ministers, falls short of his promised 50-50 gender representation. However, the recent nomination of Dorcas Oduor as next Attorney General is illuminating.

Despite these challenges, we have seen inspiring women leaders making a difference. In Europe, leaders like Germany’s Angela Merkel paved the way for women in high-level politics. Closer to home, Rwanda has become a beacon of gender parity, with women consistently occupying over 60 per cent of parliamentary seats. Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome’s appointment as the first female head of the Judiciary marked a significant milestone. These examples show what’s possible when barriers are broken. As we push for progress, it’s essential to look beyond the numbers.

True gender parity in leadership isn’t just about achieving a 50-50 split; it’s about ensuring women have equal opportunities to lead in all sectors, including those traditionally dominated by men. It’s about recognising that diverse leadership leads to better decision-making, more inclusive policies, and ultimately, a more equitable world for all.

Looking into the future, the role of an emerging generation of leaders, Gen Zs, in reshaping leadership paradigms cannot be overstated. This generation, born into a world of rapid technological change and increasing awareness of social issues, has the potential to drive significant shifts in how we conceive of and practise leadership.

Watershed moment

The potential presidency of Kamala Harris in the US could be a watershed moment. Her ascension to the highest office would not only be historic for the US but could also inspire similar breakthroughs in other nations.

As we navigate these challenges and opportunities, let’s remember that achieving gender parity in leadership is an economic imperative, a social necessity, and a key to solving the complex problems facing our world today. The future of leadership should reflect the diversity of our population – only then can we truly say we’re making decisions that represent and benefit everyone.

As gender editor, I commit to continuing to shine a light on these issues, celebrate progress where it occurs, and hold to account those who have the power to effect change. We must recognise that the journey towards gender parity in leadership is not just about giving women a chance; it’s about creating a more inclusive, representative, and effective leadership landscape for all.

The future of leadership should reflect the diversity of our society. It’s not just about numbers; it’s about fostering a culture where women’s voices are heard, valued, and integrated into every level of decision-making. Only then can we hope to build a world where Ruth Bader’s vision becomes a reality.