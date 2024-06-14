Uneven playing field: The gender equation in decision-making bodies

In the Business Daily newspaper dated June 13, 2024, the cover story titled “The men and woman who can ease or worsen Kenyans’ tax burden” highlighted a concerning disparity within the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee. Out of the 15 members tasked with scrutinising the proposed Finance Bill, 2024, which carries significant implications for Kenyans’ tax burden, only one is a woman.

With this composition, there is a high risk that women’s unique perspectives and concerns regarding the proposed tax measures will be overlooked or underrepresented, potentially resulting in outcomes that disproportionately impact or fail to address Kenyan women’s and girls’ needs. This glaring underrepresentation falls short of the gender balance envisioned in our Constitution and raises questions about the inclusivity and fairness of decision-making.

The lack of gender diversity is symptomatic of a broader issue pervading boardrooms and parliamentary chambers, where key decisions impacting entire populations are made by homogeneous groups failing to reflect societal diversity. This perpetuates systemic marginalisation of women’s voices, leading to policies that may overlook or exacerbate gender inequalities.

Ultimately, Nominated MP Umulkher Kassim, the sole woman on the 15-member Finance committee, bears a significant responsibility. She must ensure the voices and experiences of Kenyan women and girls are not marginalised during the scrutiny of the proposed Finance Bill 2024.

Through her lone voice, she must adequately represent their perspectives and concerns. Additionally, the male committee members must proactively consider issues that disproportionately affect women and vote favourably on them. A concerted effort from both Kassim and her male counterparts is crucial to prevent gender-blind policymaking that overlooks the needs of half the population.

However, there are champions like Dr Githinji Gitahi, the global CEO of Amref Health Africa, who are leading the charge for gender equality and representation. Last year, he exemplified his commitment by walking out of an all-male UN panel discussing issues disproportionately affecting women. As a male ally, he understands advocating for women ensures they have a seat alongside men. His actions remind us achieving parity requires allyship across genders.

When underrepresented in decision-making, women’s perspectives, priorities, and lived experiences are overshadowed. Issues disproportionately affecting them, like economic empowerme nt, healthcare access, and gender-based violence, among others, may lack deserved attention. Exclusion perpetuates disempowerment, reinforcing norms relegating women to leadership sidelines and discouraging aspiring girls and women.

In the corporate space, studies have shown the tangible benefits of gender diversity in leadership and decision-making. Companies with more balanced gender representation at the top outperform their counterparts. Similarly, in the political sphere, greater gender balance in legislative bodies has been linked to increased responsiveness to constituents’ needs, better representation of diverse interests, and more inclusive policymaking.

When women are empowered to shape policies that govern their lives, the outcomes are more equitable. Underrepresentation in key parliamentary committees like the Finance one carries profound consequences. Decisions without adequate representation risk perpetuating systemic biases and undermining inclusivity principles enshrined in our Constitution.

We must recognise the value of gender balance in decision-making bodies that shape policies impacting all Kenyans. The road is challenging, but rewards of inclusive decision-making are immeasurable as Dr Okumba Miruka expounds in his column Voice Male in the Daily Nation dated June 14, 2024.

Achieving true gender parity demands a collective commitment to fostering an environment where diverse voices and perspectives are not only welcomed, but actively sought and valued, as exemplified by trailblazers like Dr Gitahi.