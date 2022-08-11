Wanjiku Muhia beats Amos Kimunya to become Kipipiri's first woman MP

Wanjiku Muhia has made history in Nyandarua, becoming the first woman Member of Parliament in Kipipiri Constituency, and the second woman MP in Nyandarua County.

The first woman MP was Mary Wanjiru, elected on a Ford Asili ticket in 1992 to represent Kinangop Constituency.

The incumbent Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau who has retained her seat on a UDA ticket, vied for Ndaragua MP two times but lost. She then joined the Woman Rep contest in 2017 and won against Ms Muhia at the heavily contested and controversial Jubilee party nominations.

In December 2017, Ms Muhia was appointed to serve in the East African Legislative Assembly.

She then joined the Kipipiri race this year, after getting a direct nomination certificate from the United Democratic Alliance Party to face outgoing MP and National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya of Jubilee party.

Ms Muhia was among the most vibrant MPs between 2013 and 2017 as Woman Rep, but in Nyandarua she became popular with a cancer centre project she started as the Woman Rep, but whose completion stalled after she lost to Ms Gitau in 2017 elections.

During the legal contest, the political parties’ tribunal ruled in favour of Ms Muhia, a decision that was overturned by the courts but was prevailed upon by the Jubilee Party national leadership to end the battle, leading to her nomination to EALA.

Various committees

In 2017, Ms Muhia unsuccessfully moved to court to have Ms Gitau’s nomination by the Jubilee cancelled but she lost the battle.

Ms Muhia attended Kamahia Primary School and later joined Nakuru High School before joining Kenya Methodist University for her Business Administration and Entrepreneurship course.

At EALA, she sits on various committees including the EALA Commission, Committee on General Purposes, and Committee on Agriculture, Tourism, and Natural Resources.