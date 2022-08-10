Jubilee National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya concedes defeat

Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya has conceded defeat in Kipipiri constituency results, saluting his opponent for a good fight.

Mr Kimunya thanked his constituents for the decision they made by electing his opponent.

“The people made their decision, which was different from our expectation. In a democracy, the will of the people prevails, and therefore, I and Team Kimunya will respect their choices. We extend our congratulations to the winners,” Mr Kimunya said.

He said that serving his people for the last 15 years was a great opportunity for him and his family.

Surprising circumstances

“We appreciate that life is dynamic, shaped by constantly emerging and often surprising circumstances,” he said in a post on his verified Facebook page.

Mr Kimunya made a comeback to Parliament in the 2017 election on the jubilee Party of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

After the removal of Garissa Township MP Aden Duale as Majority leader in the National Assembly over disloyalty in 2020, Mr Kimunya assumed the role and was entrusted with the mandate to push the president's Bills.