Vivian Owino: This is my promise for Nairobi Central ward

At 26, Vivian Owino is hoping to clinch the Nairobi Central MCA seat in the forthcoming general election.

Born in a family of six in Homa Bay County and raised by a physically challenged mother, Ms Owino says her humble background has impacted her to be devoted to changing the lives of people.

Her professional background in Business Management has helped her impart knowledge to needy girls through Franky’s Foundation, an organisation she co-founded.

The foundation empowers women and girls who drop out of school with ICT skills on phone and laptop repair. The programme already has at least 155 beneficiaries in the slums of Nairobi.

“I have now turned my attention to politics and am contesting the MCA seat for Nairobi Central ward as an independent. I have experience in gender equality advocacy and leadership given my tenure as a community leader in my field of development work under Franky’s Foundation,” she says.

“What drives me is the willingness to lead and make a difference in society, especially for women and youths, being that they are the most affected.”

If elected, Vivian says she will focus on youth and women empowerment through skill development. “I will set aside time and places for hawkers in the CBD to sell their products in peace without having to brush shoulders with the county officials. I will also focus on security in the CBD and make sure the environment is in good condition for every trader.”

On political leadership, Ms Owino says women aspirants have always been looked down upon but feels that women are gaining momentum and people are increasingly things differently, especially after Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga named Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua his running mate.

“We have also seen many promises made to women by the two leading presidential candidates. My hope is that these promises made to women will come to pass. Women have suffered for so long and yet they are the majority. We have been let down so many times that we thirst for change, for the first time I want to see the two-third gender rule being implemented.”

Her choice to run as an independent was circumstantial. “I didn't choose to go independent but was forced to. I started my candidature in ODM but was among the people who got affected by the zoning that happened during the nomination period and that's the reason for my going independent.”