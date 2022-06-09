Youngest MCA cleared for Nandi woman rep race

The second youngest female candidate in the country has been cleared to contest the Nandi woman rep seat on the UDA ticket.

Ms Cynthia Muge Rotich, 29, was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Bishop Alexander Muge Training Institute, Kapsabet.

She has been the youngest MCA in Kenya, having been elected to represent Kilibwon ward in Nandi County in 2017 as an independent. Ms Rotich has been at the forefront of defending gender issues in the county assembly.

The election of young aspirants is becoming the norm in the Rift Valley region.

In Bomet County, woman rep aspirant Linet Chepkorir, 24, is flying the UDA flag after she won the nomination, making her the youngest female candidate. The nomination of Chepkorir, popularly known as Toto, shocked the country given her age. Her simple lifestyle endeared her to the electorate.

In 2017, Nandi made history by electing the youngest governor, Mr Stephen Sang; the youngest senator, Mr Samson Cheragei; and the youngest assembly speaker, Mr Joshua Kiptoo.

Residents rejected long-serving and senior leaders such as former Cabinet minister Henry Kosgey and former governor Cleophas Lagat.

Previously, money and religion had been key factors in elections, but since 2017, the local community has opted for people who are vocal on TV and radio, especially those supporting Deputy President William Ruto, whom they recognise as their political kingpin.

During the Moi era, though considered then as the exception rather than the norm, Eldoret North residents elected Chelagat Mutai as their MP when she was only 22. She had just graduated from the University of Nairobi.