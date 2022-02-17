Turkana: Female aspirants call for fair party primaries

Ruth Kuya (right) speaking to Turkana residents in 2015. The Lodwar Township Ward aspirant claims her party denied her a chance to participate in free and fair primaries in the last election.

By  Sammy Lutta

As political parties prepare to hold their primaries ahead of the August General Election, female aspirants are worried that they may be treated unfairly, particularly by the mainstream parties.

