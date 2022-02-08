Women aspirants ask political parties to lower nomination fees

Women from 14 arid and semi-arid counties have asked political parties to lower the nomination fee to encourage them to seek elective seats in the August poll and help realise the two-thirds gender rule.

The women who unsuccessfully contested in the 2017 election and aspirants for various posts in the upcoming poll, said most of them were incapable of raising the huge amount political parties require due to limited access to and control of resources.

During a mentorship forum organized by Samburu Women Trust (SWT), the women also called for preferential treatment to persons living with disabilities and minority communities, for increased participation and representation.

They said the huge fees will lock out many women aspirants who are keen on uplifting their communities’ lives and introduce better leadership.

“Political parties should offer women an opportunity to vie by ensuring the nomination fee is affordable,” SWT Director Jane Meriwas said. She asked women to shun over-reliance on nominations and face it off with men.

By seeking elective seats, she said, women will be able to safeguard their interests and come up with favourable gender policies.

The forum brought together women leaders from Baringo, Wajir, Turkana, Kajiado, West Pokot, Garissa, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Tana River, Laikipia, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Narok.

Lack of involvement in crucial decision making bars women in pastoral communities from seeking elective positions.

Clinching positions

Those interested in politics must seek permission from their husbands and are required to vie in their spouses’ localities and not where they were born, limiting their chances of clinching positions.

Rebecca Lolosoli, Samburu East MP aspirant, said women need to be empowered to vie for political seats saying many were being barred by their husbands from contesting.

“We should be fearless and firm. There is a need to break the cultural barriers to ensure we have equal space with men,” she said.

Marsabit Laisamis MCA hopeful Rose Orguba, called for the introduction of policies to enhance women's access to and control of resources to enable them take part in decision making.

“Something should be done to fill the existing gaps for more women to join active politics,” Ms Orguba said.

They said their lack of representation in negotiated democracy, commonly practiced in Northern Kenya, continued to marginalize them from elective politics, with some saying it favoured councils’ loyalists, mostly from majority clans.

Australian High Commission in Kenya Second Secretary Anouska Charles, who was present, reiterated the office's commitment to advocating for women's voices to be heard and supported the call to have more women seek elective posts.