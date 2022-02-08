Women aspirants ask political parties to lower nomination fees

Samburu Women Trust  Director Jane Meriwas. She has asked women to shun over-reliance on nominations and face it off with men.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women from 14 arid and semi-arid counties have asked political parties to lower the nomination fee to encourage them to seek elective seats.
  • They also called for preferential treatment to persons living with disabilities and minority communities, for increased participation and representation.

Women from 14 arid and semi-arid counties have asked political parties to lower the nomination fee to encourage them to seek elective seats in the August poll and help realise the two-thirds gender rule.

