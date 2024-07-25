Stop the abuse! Maa women rally against online attacks on Soipan Tuya

The Maa Women's Umbrella Network has condemned the recent surge of cyberbullying targeting Soipan Tuya, President William Ruto's nominee for Cabinet Secretary of Defence. The attacks intensified on social media following her nomination announcement earlier this week.

Soipan, who previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry, was moved to the Defence docket in a cabinet reshuffle, swapping positions with Aden Duale.

The Maa Women's Umbrella Network expressed strong disapproval of the abusive and derogatory messages directed at Ms Tuya.

In a statement signed by Chairperson Angeline Yiamiton Siparo, the lobby group said they have "noted with great concern and dismay" the disrespectful language, photos, and video clips circulating on social media platforms.

"As the Maa Women's Umbrella Network, we condemn with the strongest terms possible the absolute abuse and disrespect meted towards her," the statement read in part.

Educational background

The group praised Soipan as a seasoned public servant with over two decades of experience, including ten years as the Narok County Woman MP. They highlighted her educational background, noting her Bachelor of Laws from the University of Nairobi and Masters of Laws from the University of Washington, USA.

"We strongly believe in her ability to serve in the Ministry of Defence as seen fit by President William Ruto," the lobby group stated.

They added, "Her personal life is a private affair and the statements being shared repeatedly on social media amount to libel and slander." The group also thanked President Ruto for nominating her to the Defence docket.

Responding to her nomination, Soipan pledged on social media to give her best if confirmed as CS for Defence by the National Assembly.

"Eternally grateful to God for His favour," she wrote.

"I thank President William Ruto for nominating me to serve as Cabinet Secretary of Defence. Upon confirmation, I will give it my all, in service to the people of Kenya."