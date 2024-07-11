Full list of ministers President Ruto has sacked

President William Ruto with members of his cabinet at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: PCS

By  Moses Nyamori

Reporter

Nation Media Group

President William Ruto on Thursday afternoon dropped a bombshell after firing all his ministers following weeks of sustained youth-led protests across the country. 

Only Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was spared.

The Office of the Deputy President is also unaffected. The ministers have been in office since October 2022.

List of President Ruto's Cabinet dismissed on Thursday:

1. Kithure Kindiki

Interior and National Administration

2. Njuguna Ndung’u

National Treasury and Planning

3. Aisha Jumwa

Gender, Culture, the Arts & Heritage

4. Aden Duale

Defence

5. Alice Wahome

Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development

6. Alfred Mutua

Tourism and Wildlife

7. Moses Kuria

Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management

8. Rebecca Miano

Investments, Trade and Industry

9. Kipchumba Murkomen

Roads and Transport

10. Soipan Tuya

Environment and Forestry

11. Zachariah Njeru

Water, Sanitation and Irrigation

12. Peninah Malonza

East African Community, the ASALs and Regional Development

13. Mithika Linturi

Agriculture and Livestock Development

14. Ezekiel Machogu

Education

15. Davis Chirchir

Energy and Petroleum

16. Ababu Namwamba

Youth Affairs and Sports

17. Simon Chelugui

Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development

18. Salim Mvurya

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs

19. Florence Bore

Labour and Social Protection

20. Eliud Owalo

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy

21. Susan Nakhumicha

Health

22. Justin Muturi

Attorney-General

