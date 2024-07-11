Full list of ministers President Ruto has sacked
President William Ruto on Thursday afternoon dropped a bombshell after firing all his ministers following weeks of sustained youth-led protests across the country.
Only Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was spared.
The Office of the Deputy President is also unaffected. The ministers have been in office since October 2022.
List of President Ruto's Cabinet dismissed on Thursday:
1. Kithure Kindiki
Interior and National Administration
2. Njuguna Ndung’u
National Treasury and Planning
3. Aisha Jumwa
Gender, Culture, the Arts & Heritage
4. Aden Duale
Defence
5. Alice Wahome
Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development
6. Alfred Mutua
Tourism and Wildlife
7. Moses Kuria
Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management
8. Rebecca Miano
Investments, Trade and Industry
9. Kipchumba Murkomen
Roads and Transport
10. Soipan Tuya
Environment and Forestry
11. Zachariah Njeru
Water, Sanitation and Irrigation
12. Peninah Malonza
East African Community, the ASALs and Regional Development
13. Mithika Linturi
Agriculture and Livestock Development
14. Ezekiel Machogu
Education
15. Davis Chirchir
Energy and Petroleum
16. Ababu Namwamba
Youth Affairs and Sports
17. Simon Chelugui
Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development
18. Salim Mvurya
Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs
19. Florence Bore
Labour and Social Protection
20. Eliud Owalo
Information, Communications and the Digital Economy
21. Susan Nakhumicha
Health
22. Justin Muturi
Attorney-General