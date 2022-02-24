State recognises Coast’s first woman MP aspirant

President Uhuru Kenyatta has awarded the former Voi mayor, Joan Mjomba the Kenya Eminent Women Trailblazer Award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to promoting gender equality and nation building.

Ms Mjomba who is the first woman from the Coast to vie for a parliamentary seat in Voi Constituency in 1974, was recognized as an exemplary woman in the country’s leadership.

Receiving the award that was presided by the Youth and Gender Affairs CAS Rachel Shebesh at her home in Kikambala, Kilifi County, the 88-year-old woman could not hide her joy.

"I am honoured. I lack words to describe how excited I am to receive this award. It is God’s blessing to see this day. I fought hard during my era to pave the way for women in leadership and today I can say I am happy," said Ms Mjomba.

She noted that her political life remains the hardest decision she ever made.

Kenya's history

"It was not easy to cope up with the situation at the start. The first two years were full of confusion and beating about the bush. I had to resign my assistant education officer post," said Ms Mjomba.

Ms Shebesh described her as a pioneer.

"Ms Joan's heroic work has contributed immensely in shaping and charting way forward in Kenya's history. The journey that she has started is on course. We assure that the government will continue with efforts to empower women and girls to play a bigger role in nation building," said Ms Shebesh.

The CAS noted that the award is one of the ways the country is celebrating gains in gender equality and women empowerment in the social, economic, political and cultural spheres.

Ms Mjomba is among the few who the Ministry of Public Service and Gender will be visiting for the next two weeks in recognition of their immense contribution as part of this year's International Women's Day.

She became a widow at the age of 40. Together with her late husband, they worked as education officers in the early 60s in the outskirts of Voi Constituency.