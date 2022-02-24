State recognises Coast’s first woman MP aspirant

Joan Mjomba (right) with Jecinta Mwatela a Taita Taveta politician. Ms Mjomba has received the Kenya Eminent Women Trailblazer Award.

By  Farhiya Hussein

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta has awarded the former Voi mayor, Joan Mjomba the Kenya Eminent Women Trailblazer Award.
  • Ms Mjomba, the first woman from the Coast to vie for a parliamentary seat in Voi Constituency in 1974, was recognized as an exemplary woman in the country’s leadership.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has awarded the former Voi mayor, Joan Mjomba the Kenya Eminent Women Trailblazer Award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to promoting gender equality and nation building.

