State fetes trailblazer Asiyo for women empowerment role

Former Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo is among women who have been recognised by the state in this year’s Trailblazer Awards.

Through the awards, the state honours women who have contributed to nation building.

The former legislator, together with the first Mayor of Kisumu Grace Onyango, was rewarded on Monday for having contributed to the realisation of some of the rights that women enjoy today.

They promoted gender equality and pushed for women empowerment, among other issues that have opened up more opportunities for women.

Ms Asiyo and Ms Onyango were honoured separately at their homes in Homa Bay and Kisumu counties respectively. Gender Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia presided over the events.

Speaking at her home in Wikoteng village, Kanyaluo, Ms Asiyo said the recognition is proof of what women can do if accorded opportunities. She called on Kenyans to trust women with leadership, saying many, including herself, have demonstrated good leadership skills.

“Women who vie for elective posts should be given a peaceful environment to pursue their career. Let us do away with the notion that only men can lead,” Asiyo said.

Shattered glass ceiling

Prof Kobia praised Ms Asiyo for being one of the trailblazers who worked tirelessly for the empowerment of women and girls and the development of the political, social and economic space.

The two shattered the glass ceiling in women’s participation in leadership.

Ms Asiyo was the first Kenyan woman to become a senior superintendent of the Kenya Prisons and the first woman to serve two five-year terms as Karachuonyo lawmaker. She also became the first chairperson of Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation and founder and chairperson of the Women's Political Caucus. She quit the position to join politics.

Ms Onyango was elected to represent Kisumu Town constituency in 1969, becoming the first female MP in Kenya.

Ms Asiyo is also a Luo elder, a position previously reserved for men. She has also been promoting girls’ education and women’s rights.

Ms Asiyo is also remembered for having tabled the Affirmative Action Bill in Parliament in 1997. The bill sought to increase the number of women parliamentarians by 18, at least two from each of the former eight provinces.

She is also the author of the book titled It is Possible. These qualities and achievements that made the government to honour her.

Heroic deeds

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a speech read by Prof Kobia, said the heroic work of the former legislator helped shape Kenya's history.

"The narrative of our county's journey cannot be complete without the recognition of the special individuals and collective contributions of eminent women leaders like Phoebe Asiyo," the President said.

He said Ms Asiyo championed equality and prosperity for all.

"The journey that you started is on course. We assure you that the government will continue with the effort of empowering women for nation building," the CS read.

Prof Kobia was accompanied by Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo, her Kabondo Kasipul counterpart Eve Obara and Karachuonyo MP Adipo Okuome.

Inspiration

Dr Gogo and Dr Obara both described Ms Asiyo as their mentors. The two legislators are among three female MPs who were elected in single constituencies in Homa Bay, allowing the county to achieve two-third-gender representation.

Dr Gogo said Ms Asiyo has also inspired other women to ascend to leadership positions.

"I almost gave up the political race when I saw how tough it was with men beating you from all directions. It then came to my mind that Phoebe Asiyo made it at a time when women were sidelined," she said.

"This encouraged me and I believe I will make it for a second term in Parliament."

She called for empowerment of more women, saying what leaders like Ms Asiyo fought for has enabled many women to be legislators.

"We must celebrate her when she is alive because her contributions are felt by the world. The government should create opportunities for more women to get political positions," she said.