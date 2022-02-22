State fetes trailblazer Asiyo for women empowerment role

Former Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo (carrying flowers) with Gender CS Margaret Kobia (in white mask), Kabondo Kasipul MP Eve Obara (L), her Rangwe counterpart Lilian Gogo and other women leaders at Ms Asiyo's home in Wi Kondiek village, Kanyaluo ward, Homa Bay County, on February 21, 2022. Ms Asiyo was recognised as one of the eminent women who championed gender equality and women empowerment. GEORGE ODIWUOR/NATION

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  GEORGE ODIWUOR

What you need to know:

  • She was the first chairperson of the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation and founder and chairperson of the Women's Political Caucus.
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a speech read by Gender CS Kobia, said the heroic work of the former legislator helped shape Kenya's history.

Former Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo is among women who have been recognised by the state in this year’s Trailblazer Awards.

