Over 200 young boys sodomised in Nairobi this year

More than 200 young boys have been sodomised in Nairobi this year, a new government report shows.

According to the Kenya Health Information System (KHIS) report, 121 boys below 11 years and 87 boys between 12 to 17 years were reported to be sexually abused.

Harriette Chiggai, the President’s Advisor on Women’s Rights, raised concern over rising cases of GBV, across men of all ages, during her tour of Mukuru Health Centre in Nairobi last Friday.

“When we talk about gender-based violence (GBV) in society, we assume that it is a women’s issue. But, it’s only that women are the most affected. What is currently emerging is that a high number of young boys are also being sexually abused.

“Sodomy in this country is never spoken about but we can’t keep quiet about it anymore,’’ Ms Chiggai said.

She also noted that there are still a lot of unreported cases of sexual violence amongst boys.

Emerging trend

“Our culture is a big reason why those cases are not being reported. The ones so far reported in Nairobi are just 208, but the numbers could be higher in the villages,’’ she added.

She noted that the boy child is highly affected by GBV but people are asked not to talk about it because ‘it is against our culture’, explaining that this has excluded the boy child from getting assistance.

Nairobi Gender-Based Violence Coordinator Roselyn Mukabana, who accompanied Ms Chiggai during the tour, said schools should be involved in addressing the emerging trend.

“We need teachers in the community to become proactive in reporting GBV. We are also looking to train them so that they can identify and monitor young boys who are being abused,’’ she said.

Ms Chiggai reiterated that men too, need to be at the forefront of raising awareness and reporting SGBV matters.

“The community must take charge of this issue. For a long time, neighbours were parents to every child in the community. We have, however, become very selfish, you see your neighbour's child getting hurt and you don't check. We all need to take up the policing role. We can help government to help us,’’ she said

Ms Chiggai also urged men not to shy away from accessing the GBV facilities set up in their localities.

“You cannot separate the boy child’s issues from the girl child’s. They are all gender-based violence matters. The current interventions in place including health facilities and safe houses can cater for both genders,’’ she advised



