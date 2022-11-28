Form One student sexually assaulted by colleagues at a Kericho school

Police are investigating an incident where a Form One student was allegedly sexually assaulted at a school in Kericho County.

The 14-year-old student was reportedly waylaid by two peers at night and assaulted.

The boy reported the matter to his mother on November 24 when schools closed for the December holidays, said a police report seen by the Nation.

The incident occurred at Lelu Secondary School in Kipkelion East constituency.

"One of [the students] defiled him while covering his mouth so he could not scream," the report says.

The student had gone out to answer the call of nature when he was attacked on November 16, the police said.

He was taken to Siloam Hospital in Kericho town, treated and discharged.

The suspects were not identified as the police investigate the incident against the backdrop of rising cases of men and young boys being sexually abused in the region.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Bomet County, police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a fellow villager.

The suspect is said to have waylaid the drunken victim and dragged him to a house, where he locked him up and assaulted him for 10 hours.

The victim was treated at Longisa County Referral Hospital and discharged.