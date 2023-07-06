Meet the co-wives of Uganda with an extraordinary bond

When Dorothy Nankinga and Milly Nazziwa smile, one may be tempted to think they are sisters. The way the cheeks widen and the bright gums show up is a resemblance of two born from the same womb.

Well, there is something unique about them and perhaps justifies the myth that when two are so close and live together for so long, their features magically diffuse into each other.

Dorothy and Milly are extraordinary co-widows, so popular in Kireku, a remote dusty but commercially active village in Wakiso district, central Uganda.

They amaze the locals by how they have blended so well that everyone knows them as sisters. In many communities, co-widows or co-wives are like petrol and fire; they don’t see each other eye to eye.

Some even attempt to poison each other or their children. The departure of the husband further worsens the in-conflicts, and the fight over property intensifies. In some cases, the older one gangs up with her children to assault and evict the younger one.

Milly Nazziwa (L) and Dorothy Nankinga at their home in Kireku village, Uganda, on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Moraa Obiria I Nation Media Group

But in Dorothy and Milly’s coexistence, one sees the sunshine that never dims and proves that co-wives or co-widows can live in harmony if they decide to. The two are among the four co-widows to their husband, who died in 2019. Milly is second and Dorothy the fourth.

His death brought a rift in the polygamous marriage. The first and the third wife lived on a parcel of land in another village, Bweyogerere, in the same district, while the two settled in a plot where he had bought through joint contribution. He worked as a mechanic in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, with Milly running a motor spare parts business alongside him.

Milly is a trained nurse, but her husband convinced her out of work to manage the business. Together they raised the funds to buy the plot in Kireku and built 24 rental houses. He then asked her to stop the business to manage the rentals. She left the capital and he got the opportunity to find another wife.

“He didn’t consult me before he married, but I knew he had another wife. You just know without being told,” she says.

In 2009, he asked her to bring Dorothy home as he was doing badly because of medical complications. He had a heart problem, which later killed him. He had become frail and would no longer work to sustain them.

She did and settled her in one of the rental houses behind the main family house where she lives. She took care of her. At the time, she only had one child. Later, she had two more and Milly says she accompanied her to the antenatal and postnatal care clinics. Even at the time of the delivery, she was there. Milly already had two older children.

Dorothy Nankinga (L) and Milly Nazziwa at their home in Kireku village, Wakiso district, Uganda, on June 22, 2023. Photo credit: Moraa Obiria I Nation Media Group

“Milly is the best of the best. She has taken care of me throughout the years. She took the children to hospital when they were sick. When I am sick, she takes care of me. When she is sick, I take care of her,” confirms Dorothy.

“In fact, my youngest daughter knows her as her mother. She doesn’t live in my house. She is in primary school. She only comes to greet me. It doesn’t bother me. She has been in her life since she was born. No doubt, she is her mother,” she adds.

I ask Milly to describe her relationship with Dorothy. “I love her like my husband loved me. I loved my husband very much and there is no way I can mistreat the people my husband loved. Her children are my children and the children know that. They know each other as brothers and sisters and not half-siblings,” she responds.

Milly’s two children are in college, while Dorothy’s three children are in secondary and primary school. They say they are the best of friends and the children have followed suit. Whenever they call from school, they must speak to both of them.

Their paternal families are aware of their bond and whenever they need something from either, they call any of them. In the community, they say the locals know they can reach either through the other.

But they are unlike their co-widows’ children. When the husband died, the children and the co-widows started fighting over property. They say they sold all the land except where they live and sought to do the same at Kireku. But they sought the intervention of the local council chairperson and retained the land and other properties.

Milly occupies one of the rooms where she runs a utensils business. To help her co-widow manage her basic needs, in 2020, she enabled her to start her own shoe business by granting her UGX1 million (Sh38,114) and a room from the rental houses. The rates for the rentals range from UGX90,000 (KSh3,430) to UGX150,000 (KSh5,717).

Dorothy Nankinga at her shoe shop in Kireku village.

Photo credit: Moraa Obiria I Nation Media Group

Although Milly is the custodian of the income, they never spend it without consulting each other. They agree on whose school fees to clear or how much they spend on shopping when going to visit the children or when attending a funeral of a relative.

“We have this bond that when we wrong with each other, we talk out our grievances with laughter. We never shout at each other. I'll tell Milly, ‘you know what you said is not good’ and we laugh about it. We are just those sisters. We are the best of the best friends,” Dorothy says.