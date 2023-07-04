Fewer Kenyan women are becoming co-wives, but Turkana, Wajir still lead

The number of married women in polygynous unions has declined significantly from 23 percent in 1989 to nine percent in 2022, new data shows.

Women who report that their husband or partner has other wives are considered to be in a polygynous marriage. Data from the Kenya Demographic Health Survey shows that the percentage of women with one or more co-wives is lower in women in their 20s at five percent and 15 percent for women in their late 40s.

Women in rural areas are twice as likely to have co-wives than women in urban areas while the percentage of women in polygynous unions decreases as their wealth quintile increases.

A survey released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that poverty levels are higher in homes where the family head (male) is polygamous. The Kenya Continuous Household Survey noted that polygamy was associated with high levels of poverty nationally. This survey explains why women in the lowest wealth quintile are five times more likely to be in polygynous marriages than women in the highest wealth quintile.





A breakdown of the data reveals that counties with the highest percentage of married women with one or more co-wives are Turkana (48 per cent), Wajir (38 percent), Samburu and West Pokot (31 percent), while Machakos, Kiambu, Tharaka-Nithi, Kericho and Nakuru have 3 percent of women in polygynous unions.

Vihiga and Kitui have the lowest percentage at 2 percent and one percent respectively.

Additionally, the percentage of women with one or more co-wives declines with level of education, from 34 percent among women with no education to 3 percent among women with more than secondary education.

In Turkana County, nearly half of married women have one or more co-wives, more than five times the national rate.

Nationally, nine per cent of married women have one or more co-wives. Older, rural, uneducated and poor married women are also more likely to practice polygamy.

The same data shows that women in Turkana gave birth to at least six children in the three years prior to the survey.

Polygamy associated with poverty

Although women in this county give birth to the fifth highest number of children in the country, their nutritional status is below par. Currently, the district has the highest percentage (23 per cent) of stunted children.

In a group of four children in Turkana, one is acutely malnourished as a result of inadequate food intake or a recent illness or infection resulting in weight loss. In the same county, one in four children is stunted (23 per cent), a measure of stunted growth resulting from suboptimal nutrition and recurrent infections and chronic diseases.

With the highest rate of polygamy, only three in 10 married Turkana women use modern contraceptives such as condoms, injectables, implants and pills. In addition to a 16 per cent unmet need for family planning, three out of four women in the county do not have the power to make decisions about family planning.

Other counties where women have no control over family planning are Mandera, Garissa, Kwale and Busia.

The situation is exacerbated by the fact that Turkana had the highest percentage of men who reported not hearing or seeing specific family planning messages in the 12 months prior to the survey. Other counties in the same situation are Wajir, Mandera, Kitui and Marsabit.