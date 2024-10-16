Marline: The voice behind 'An Jaber', the revolution redefining women's worth

In the vibrant community of Kibera, where life whispers stories of resilience and struggle, Marline Ochieng' stands out as a beacon of hope and empowerment.

At just 24, Marline has navigated her way through a maze of personal challenges, social injustices, and cultural stereotypes, transforming her own narrative from one of despair to one of advocacy and empowerment for women.

“I Am Beautiful,” which translates into “An Jaber” in Dholuo, is the phrase she chose for her new foundation, which aims to instil self-acceptance and confidence in young women like herself.

Marline’s path to founding the community-based organisation last year was paved with trials, triumphs, and an unexpected awakening to her true calling.

“I think there was a passion in me waiting to be awakened,” Marline reflects, her eyes alight with enthusiasm.

“But it wasn’t until I joined Polycom Girls ( an organisation based in Kibra, is dedicated to empowering young women through mentorship, advocacy, and hygiene support) that I realised my potential and my voice.”

Marline’s journey began after she cleared high school in 2016.

Stumbling through a gap year filled with self-doubt and uncertainty about her future, she did not foresee that a simple recommendation from a family friend would change her life profoundly.

Upon walking through the gates of Polycom, Marline encountered a world she had previously only dreamed of—a world where women were celebrated, and their stories were given the importance they deserved.

“I was not so into women advocacy, but I quickly fell in love with it,” she smiles, reminiscing about the first week that took her on a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to perform at the African Union.

“That was when I realised that singing about women gave me joy and purpose, and I was neck-deep in it!”

She writes and performs thematic songs on gender equality, addressing issues such as female genital mutilation, teenage pregnancy, and women's inclusion in political leadership.

Marline's commitment was tested, however, as she often found herself grappling with the heavy emotional weight of the issues faced by women in the community.

She recalls sessions where tales of sorrow would make her cry, stories like that of breast ironing—a traumatic practice intended to inhibit breast development in young girls to prevent early marriage.

“These are not just stories; they are lives we are trying to change,” Marline says, her voice heavy with the significance of these experiences.

For six years now, Marline has dedicated herself to social justice advocacy. Throughout her journey, from battling with brain tumour in 2013 to discovering her passion for empowerment, she has obtained a wealth of knowledge that inspires her to continue advocating the rights of women.

“We often hear of stories that can leave us drained, but I have learned that therapy and communal support can build resilience,” she explains, reflecting on the emotional toll of her work.

Despite facing significant challenges with finances and the unpredictability of the nonprofit sector, Marline and her team remain undeterred.

“The most important factor is that we are touching lives, and that impact keeps us going,” she states with conviction.

“We regularly hold counselling sessions and provide mentorship, reinforcing the idea that we are all experts in our own identity.”

One of the standout moments on Marline's journey was reclaiming her self-sentiment amidst societal expectations.