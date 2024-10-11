Through her lens: How Cloudier Moraa is reframing girls' futures in Kibra

In the heart of Kibra, one of Nairobi's bustling informal settlements, a young woman is creating ripples that extend far beyond her surroundings. Cloudier Moraa, at just 21, embodies the spirit of resilience and determination that defines a new generation of changemakers in Kenya.

As a passionate photographer, videographer, and advocate for young women, Cloudier is not merely documenting stories—she is transforming the narrative for girls who often feel voiceless in a world that frequently overlooks them.

Her journey from the serene landscapes of Kisii County to the vibrant, challenging environment of Kibra is a testament to the power of finding one's true calling and using it to uplift others. Born in Kisii, one of the 22 hotspots of female genital mutilation (FGM), Cloudier's path to empowerment began with her own struggles.

Her move to Kibra in 2017 coincided with her high school years—a pivotal time for growth and self-discovery. Little did she know that this transition would set her on course to become a beacon of hope for countless young women facing similar challenges. “I came here when I was in high school.”

Although she pursued a degree in Mathematics and Business Studies at Zetech University, Cloudier soon realised her true passions lay elsewhere. “Education wasn’t something I really wanted,” she admits. “It was something I found myself doing.”

Her undeniable pull towards photography and videography sparked a determination to capture the stories of young girls and vulnerable individuals in her community. “I realised that my passion lies in photography and videography — in amplifying the voices of girls,” she says passionately.

Cloudier's passion transformed into purpose when she joined Polycom Girls in 2021, a girls’ rights organisation based in Kibra. Her decision came after a friend's recommendation, inspired by a friend who had volunteered at the organisation after mentorship.

Polycom Girls is dedicated to empowering young women through mentorship, advocacy, and hygiene support. For Cloudier, entering this world has been nothing short of profound. “My journey with Polycom has been tremendous. It’s been a journey of growth and learning, of realising my own voice.”

Transitioning from a reserved young girl to a confident leader was no small feat for Cloudier. Growing up as an FGM survivor, she faced fears and insecurities that stifled her voice. “I was scared to speak in front of people.”

However, Polycom encouraged her to confront her past, embrace her identity, and acknowledge that healing is an ongoing process—a journey that begins with self-acceptance. “Whatever I went through does not define who I am,” she emphasises, her voice steady with newfound strength.

Through Polycom, Cloudier discovered not only her voice but also a platform to uplift others. She became intricately involved in the SheLeads initiative, which seeks to foster leadership among girls.

Her role as a representative allowed her to mentor dozens of young women facing similar challenges. The month-long mentorship immersed her in the intricacies of guiding adolescent girls through their experiences, empowering them to express their struggles and triumphs openly.

The SheLeads initiative, a remarkable five-year project aimed at enhancing leadership among young women, culminated in elections last August. During her campaign to the 200 girls forming the assembly that elects their representative, Cloudier presented her manifesto, focusing on a survivor-centred approach.

This approach provides a safe space for girls to share their challenges related to FGM, urinary tract infections, sexual harassment at school, violence at home, and menstrual health and hygiene. She then channels these needs to Polycom’s management for action. Cloudier will serve in this capacity for a year before passing on the baton to another girl.

“The voting process was intense,” she recalls. “Girls from Kibra gathered, and after days of presentations, they cast their ballots for a representative who resonated with their experiences.”

Cloudier’s vision of resilience and empowerment echoed throughout her manifesto, emphasising the importance of providing girls a platform to share their stories and heal collectively.

Despite her pride in leadership accomplishments, Cloudier is acutely aware of the challenges that lie ahead.

“For girls and young women to grow immensely,” she insists, “we need a different kind of support.”

She identifies mental support as essential, recognising that many girls in her community bear the heavy burden of societal expectations that stifle their ambitions.

Additionally, she advocates financial assistance to make education and dreams attainable, breaking the cycles of poverty that frequently ensnare young women. Cloudier’s belief in the transformative power of love and support is evident.

“What I would tell other girls, especially those from informal settlements, is that your struggles do not define who you are,” she implores passionately. “Your voice has the power to change the world.”

Her story, deeply personal yet universally resonant, encapsulates the essence of hope and transformation. As she captures moments through her camera lens, Cloudier aims to showcase the strength of her community. She believes in the importance of representation and in sharing stories that uplift and inspire. “When we express ourselves, we create safe spaces for others to do the same,” she expresses, her passion igniting the air around her.

With a powerful vision and unwavering spirit, she has become a beacon of hope for countless young women in Kibra and beyond. Through her journey of self-discovery and empowerment, she exemplifies the idea that our pasts do not dictate our futures.

Rather, they can serve as stepping stones to authentic voices that resonate with resilience, inviting others, like her, to find their strength amid adversity. In her own words: “Do not be scared to share your story. Love yourself for who you are.”

This powerful mantra is not just her personal creed; it’s a call to action for every girl striving for a brighter future.

As Cloudier continues her journey—both behind the lens and as a leader—she reminds us that every story matters, and every voice has the power to provoke change.

Lydia Achieng’, the lead mentor at Polycom Girls, takes pride in Cloudier’s feats, noting that through her, many girls see hope and a future.

“Cloudier is one of our success stories. She joined the programme when she hadn’t accepted herself as an FGM survivor,” Lydia says. “But that changed after she underwent mentorship, interacted with other girls and shared experiences. Now she’s a champion. How great can that be?”

A December 2019 study published in the Journal of Educational Research and Practice examined the dynamics of female mentorship within an after-school programme in Nairobi’s informal neighbourhoods and established a profound impact. It gathered insights from both female mentees and their mentors to assess the influence of this initiative on girls’ academic and social lives.

Through in-depth interviews and focus group discussions, the findings indicated notable improvements in the girls’ performance in English and mathematics, as the mentorship provided essential homework support that motivated them to remain in school and aspire to higher educational goals. Nevertheless, challenges persist, particularly as some parents fail to adequately support their daughters’ educational pursuits.

The study underscores the significant influence of mentorship and highlights the importance of supportive systems outside of formal schooling in promoting academic success. What Cloudier is doing is what many girls crave but lack because of myriad challenges, including the loss of mothers who could mentor them, indifferent or uninformed relatives, and the absence of mentors.

Kathure Mutunga, who lost her mother when she was only 14, reflects on her own experience, wishing she had someone to teach her how to navigate the complexities of girlhood, to communicate her needs and build self-esteem.

“I struggled with self-esteem issues until I finished college. It was a tough life. I can’t imagine how challenging it must be for an orphan girl or one who lacks a mother figure in her life,” Kathure shares.

“I wouldn’t even speak in front of people. I didn’t have an aunt or mentor to guide me. I had to learn how to navigate life on my own. Life toughens you as you grow up; there are conversations you cannot have with your father, particularly those about girlhood.”

Kathure believes mentorship should be integrated into the school curriculum to ensure girls finish school equipped with self-awareness and ready to conquer the world. “How I wish someone had taught me how to express myself and defend myself. I’d be bullied and just cry, doing nothing. I struggled with issues but didn’t know how to talk to my father about them,” she lamented.

She believes those fortunate enough to have mentorship during their formative years—like at 13, 15, or 16—are incredibly lucky. “I’d encourage women to form associations where they can mentor girls, especially those in rural areas. The transition from rural to urban life can be tough, and that’s often when girls become vulnerable to exploitation.”

Meanwhile, Cloudier is set to graduate in November with her degree in Mathematics and Business Studies. However, her heart lies in photography and videography, and she hopes to find funding to invest in her passion, create employment opportunities for more girls, and mentor thousands more.