Empowering women and girls strategic investment

Kenya is a nation brimming with potential, fuelled by a youthful population (under 35), at 75 per cent as per the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census data. Amidst this promise, however, lies the triple threat of HIV/Aids, gender-based violence (GBV) and adolescent pregnancies.

Women and girls, who constitute 72.9 per cent, compared to men and boys at 73.2 per cent, as per the 2019 census, bear the brunt of these challenges, exacerbated by cultural beliefs, traditional practices and socioeconomic disparities. Cultural norms perpetuate harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM) while myths surrounding HIV/Aids aggravate the vulnerability of young girls.

The exploitation of their innocence in the name of false cures is not only despicable but also contributes to the spread of the disease.

Kenya’s youthful population, with 59 per cent under 24 and 24 per cent aged 10-19, presents massive potential for demographic dividend but also an urgent call to action. While it holds promises for a healthy and prosperous future, it also highlights a pressing challenge: The aforesaid triple threat.

Statistics paint a grim picture with a significant percentage of new HIV infections among adolescents and young women. According to the 2023 HIV estimates, 41 per cent of adult new HIV infection occurred among adolescents and young people aged 15-24 in 2022. Of the new infections, women aged 15 and above account for the most cases, at 59 per cent.

Dismantling barriers

Investment in women and girls is, therefore, not just necessary but imperative. Gender equality and women’s empowerment interventions are vital to dismantling the structural barriers that perpetuate HIV transmission among young women.

The “Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022” report shows 15 per cent of women aged 15-19 have ever been pregnant; 12 per cent have had a live birth and one per cent have lost a pregnancy. Education is vital, with studies showing that completing secondary school significantly reduces early pregnancies and vulnerability to HIV infections and highlighting the importance of educating girls.

Laws and policies must address the root causes of gender inequality and deliver justice to GBV and HIV survivors. UN Women’s “Gender Snapshot 2023” report reveals that 245 million women and girls continue to face physical and/or sexual violence from their intimate partners every year.

Community-led responses are crucial in tackling these issues comprehensively. The collaboration of stakeholders such as UN agencies, religious leaders and community health promoters have shown promise in transforming harmful social norms and empowering adolescents. Capacity-building equips duty bearers to address HIV, GBV and teenage pregnancy effectively, facilitating informed decision-making and targeted interventions.

Solution-oriented policies

Partnerships with youth and women-led movements enhance solution-oriented policies and implementation. Initiatives like the CampusMeToo movement not only raise awareness about sexual harassment but also empower students to drive grassroots activism and demand accountability.

But challenges like cultural beliefs, limited awareness and stigma continue to fuel HIV, teenage pregnancy and GBV, calling for sustained investment, community engagement and policy reforms.

Empowering women and girls is not only a moral imperative but also strategic investment in public health and social progress. By addressing the root causes of gender inequality and amplifying community-led responses, we pave the way for a future where every individual, regardless of gender and age, can live free from the threat of HIV/Aids, teenage pregnancy and GBV. It is time to act decisively and ensure a healthier and more equitable future.