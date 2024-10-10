Empowering her future: Fathers’ heartfelt messages to their girls

To my 17-year-old daughter,

My daughter, my heart swells with pride and love for the remarkable young woman you are becoming. Each day, you inspire me with your kindness, determination, and curiosity. Remember, life is a beautiful journey full of challenges and triumphs. Embrace every moment, learn from your experiences, and always stay true to yourself. Know that I will always be your biggest supporter, cheering you on every step of the way. You've shown admirable discipline by prioritising your studies, but remember to also engage in extra-curricular activities for a well-rounded experience. Pursue your passions and dreams relentlessly until you achieve them. Keep shining brightly, and always remember how deeply you are loved. The world is yours to explore!

With love,

Sammy Kimatu





My dearest daughter,

I am very proud of you as my child. You have not let me down in your life and studies. My prayer is that you have success in your life and may all your dreams and aspirations come true. As my only daughter, I promise to do everything within my reach to help you achieve your dreams and have a successful future. It is my prayer that you may grow to be a responsible citizen and may you live to follow and uphold the good values I have taught you. May God bless you.

Paul Ololchoki Keriko





To my 21-year-old daughter,

I hope this note finds you well. I wanted to take a moment to tell you how incredibly proud I am of you. Your dedication to your studies and your involvement in community work are truly inspiring. You are blossoming into such a remarkable young woman, and it fills my heart with joy to see the person you are becoming.

I have every confidence in your bright future. Your hard work, compassion, and determination will undoubtedly lead you to great success. Keep believing in yourself and continue to strive for excellence in everything you do.

Thank you for being such a wonderful daughter. Your kindness and commitment to making a difference in the world are qualities that will take you far. Always remember that I am here to support you every step of the way.

With all my love and best wishes,

Dad (Judson Nyabuto)





To my three lovely daughters - (The JAZ Tribe)

I celebrate you on this International Day of the Girl Child. You have the future in your hands and the world at your feet. Every day, go out and challenge yourself to actualise your wildest dreams. Spread your wings to reach any corner of the world that you fancy. And while at it, have fun and leave a mark. Papa loves you, as always.

David Muchunguh, Journalist





To my doting daughter, Esther Musanga,

As we mark this International Day of the Girl Child today, I want you to know that your strength, compassion, and dreams inspire me every day. As you step into the future, know that the world is yours to shape, and your vision will light the way for others. Keep believing in yourself, for you are capable of greatness beyond measure. I’m so proud of you today and every day.

Matthew Shahi, Software Developer





Dear daughter, I am very proud to be your dad

You always make me happy and make my life complete. You are the reason that I work so hard to provide for your needs. I endeavour to support you in school and in any other areas where you will need help to make you have a successful life. I want you to become a successful woman in society and in the world. I pray to you that you be part of the future change that the country so badly needs.

May God’s favour always be upon you.

Elius Muindi, Gender Justice Advocate





Dear Wanjugu, Wambui and Wanja

On today’s International Day of the Girl Child, I want you to know that I am aware of the burden of being a girl in a society that privileges boys and men. As your father, be assured that this awareness of male privilege will always inform how I protect you and pay attention to the unique barriers that come in the way of your personal choices. This doesn’t mean I will treat your brothers differently but means I will always be aware of the unique barriers in your way; acting as a bridge or ladder to the realisation of your own dreams.