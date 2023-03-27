Lamu women decry rise in FGM cases

Women organisations in Lamu County have waged war on female genital mutilation (FGM), which is in recent times been on the rise in the region.

The practice is undertaken secretly by parents, particularly those from Somali, Orma, Sanye and Boni communities living in Witu, Hindi, and Mkunumbi, all in Lamu West.

Speaking in Witu, women’s movement officials called for concerted efforts from all to fight FGM and end the suffering of girls as young as five years.

Earlier this month during International Women's Day celebrations, Lamu women gathered at the Witu Social Hall to showcase their cultural diversity. The event was organised by the Kiunga Youth Bunge Initiative in partnership with the Search for Common Ground and funded by the European Union.

Zainab Gobu, the chairperson of the Lamu Women for Peace and Development, cited various cases where parents have been nabbed while subjecting their small girls to the cut. She said despite the many sensitisation campaigns, locals in places like Bulto, Dide Waride, Chalaluma, Witu, Bar’goni, parts of Hindi, and surrounding areas still undertake the outdated practice.

“It is high time we made it clear that Lamu, particularly here in Witu, has a problem as far as FGM is concerned. We have parents who subjected their girls of between five to eight years to circumcision now that these small girls can’t resist their evil deeds. From today, let’s rise up as women and fight FGM. It’s barbaric,” said Ms Gobu.

Barke Salim, the secretary to the Lamu Women for Peace and Development, urged parents, especially mothers, to shield their daughters from the cut, terming it degrading. She noted that the practice is causing many girls to drop out of school and get married off.

“Let’s desist from FGM. Such practices contribute to the surge in early marriages and girls dropping out of school,” said Ms Salim.

Disappointment

Mpeketoni Resident Magistrate Pascal Nabwana, addressing the women, expressed disappointment that cases of FGM continue to rise and spread even to non-Cushitic communities in the area. He called on the state, through the security department, community and women organisations, and non-governmental organisations to support the campaigns.

He cited a recent incident where a father was arrested and arraigned at Mpeketoni after forcing their girls, aged seven and eight, to undergo FGM. “My worry is that Lamu is cosmopolitan and we have communities like the cushites marrying other tribes. That means once you marry a girl who has been circumcised, the tradition will be passed onto the other generation. We need to come together, fight and completely eliminate the vice,” said Mr Nabwana.

Witu Division Assistant County Commissioner Emmanuel Koech said it was unfortunate for those who went through the cut and warned communities against subjecting their girls to FGM.

“Our focus is to have these girls join schools to get an education. Subjecting them to FGM is unwarranted. The practice is barbaric and those doing it secretly should stop or else they will be arrested and charged. Our girls shall only have a brighter future if we send them to school rather than subjecting them to FGM. We’re investigating,” said Mr Koech.

Kiunga Youth Bunge Initiative director Noor Dahir stressed that ending FGM is essential to help girls have control of their lives. Mr Dahir noted that in a world where power and choice are determined by gender, millions of girls end up being robbed of their childhoods, education, health, and aspirations every day by harmful practices such as child, early, forced marriages, as well as FGM.