Woman in custody for 'subjecting daughters to FGM'

A 30 year old woman has been arrested for allegedly subjecting her two daughters aged 13 and 11 years to the outlawed Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Narok South Sub-County.

According to the area Deputy County Commissioner Mr Felix Kisalu, the woman- whose identity has been concealed to protect the privacy of her daughters- was arrested following a tip off by members of the public that she had circumcised the minors at Ntiapiri village.

"It was reported that two girls had undergone FGM within the said village at one of the Manyattas. Acting on the information,officers in the company of the chief proceeded to the home where they rescued the two minors," said Mr Kisalu.

Mr Kisalu said the police also managed to arrest their mother. The two girls are still nursing wounds following the heinous act.

The administrator said the medical examination conducted at Naroosura health centre confirmed that the girls had indeed undergone FGM.

He said the minors are being held at Ololung'a Police Station pending collection by County children officer for their safe custody. Their mother is awaiting to be charged in court.

The administrator has issued a stern warning to parents against subjecting their girls to FGM during this long holiday.